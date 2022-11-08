Market capitalization of Britannia Industries crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Mumbai: Indian company specialised in food industry, Britannia Industries entered the elite club of companies with a market capitalization (M-cap) of Rs 1 lakh crore or above. Britannia Industries is a part of Wadia Group headed by Nusli Wadia.

The market valuation of Britannia Industries crossed Rs 1 lakh crore as its shares surged to a 52-week high of Rs 4,189. On Monday, shares of Britannia ended at Rs 4,142.20, a gain of about 9%. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have increased their holding of Britannia during the July-September period. The holding of DIIS has almost doubled 16.12% from 8.74%.

The overall sales of the company during the September quarter surged 22% to Rs 4,338 crore. Net profit also jumped 30% from last year to Rs 660 crore.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,761,466.13 crore leads the list of most valued companies in India. Software exporter Tata Consultancy Services is the second most valued company at Rs 1,180,044.12 crore. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC figure among the top 10 most valued companies in that order.