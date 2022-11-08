Six suspects in the Coimbatore car blast case have been sent to Chennai’s Puzhal Prison.

Late on Monday night, November 7, Coimbatore Central Prison sent all six of the suspects who had been detained in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case to Puzhal Prison in Chennai.

The six suspects who were transferred to Chennai Central Jail are Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, Mohammed Dalqa, Mohammed Azharuddin, Muhamed Riyaz, Firoz Ismail, and Afzar. On the day of the explosion, a CCTV camera outside Mubeen’s house captured five of them. They were carrying something that appeared to be hefty and was covered in plastic.

At Mubeen’s home, where the man who perished in the explosion lived, the NIA investigators looking into the car explosion that shook Coimbatore on October 23 discovered notes and flow charts depicting Jihad.

The following was written on a slate that was found in Mubeen’s house: ‘We shall uproot anyone who dares to disturb the house of Allah.’ The warning was accompanied by a remark in Arabic.

On Sunday, October 23, at around 4.30 am, an LPG cylinder inside a Maruti 800 automobile in Coimbatore burst, causing the car to explode. It was initially believed to be an accident. But on Sunday night, state DGP Sylendra Babu found some startling discoveries that made a connection to terrorism.

‘We discovered nails, marbles, and other items in that vehicle, which the forensic department is currently examining. After searching his home, we found various low-intensity explosives, including potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal, and sulphur, which were used to make farm bombs,’ according to the DGP.

‘Six persons in total were detained by Coimbatore Police over the course of the following three days. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was used to book them. Some of them had already visited Kerala,’ said Coimbatore Commissioner Balakrishnan, and the NIA had questioned them in 2019.