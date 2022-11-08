‘Special set of medical seats’ reserved for ‘terrorist victims’; Read more…

For the academic year 2022–2023, the Indian government has set aside places in the MBBS and BDS programmes for the Jammu and Kashmir terrorist victims. For the academic year 2022–2023, the government has agreed to preserve seats set aside from the central pool for the spouse or children of terrorist victims. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) made a formal ruling based on a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to a government order, ‘Offline applications are invited from eligible candidates on prescribed format attached as Annexure-A to this notification for allocation of MBBS/BDS Seats from the Central Pool for Spouse of Children of Terrorist Victims for the academic year 2022-23,’ communication No. 17015/47/2022-CT-II dated 01.11.2022 from Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

For applicants to courses, the government has established qualifying requirements. According to this, students applying must be legal residents of J&K; employees of the J&K government concerned; employees of the central government or another state on deputation to J&K; and employees of the central government or another state posted in and having their headquarters in the state; all of these groups are eligible.

The directive said, ‘The offspring of the aforementioned central and state government personnel shall be treated on a same footing with the local resident’. The government has also decided to give preference to those students who lost parents and to those who lost their earning family member in the terrorist attack. Priority 1 will be given to kids whose parents were slain by terrorists. In accordance with the directive, priority 2 will go to the children of families whose only breadwinners were murdered by terrorists, and priority 3 will go to the children of terrorist victims who suffered catastrophic injuries and lifelong disabilities.

Further specified in the government decision is the fact that candidates will be chosen based on how well they performed on the National Eligibility-Cum Entrance Test (NEET) test. The application must be submitted by November 11, 2022, as the deadline.