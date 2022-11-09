6.3 magnitude earthquake; Strong tremors in Delhi & neighbouring areas!

After a 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked Nepal this morning at about 2 am, strong tremors were reported in Delhi and other towns, causing many people to flee their homes in the middle of the night. The intense earthquakes lasted about 10 seconds and were recorded as far away as Noida and Gurugram.

The depth of the earthquake was about 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.’Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,’ National Center for Seismology tweeted.

In the last five hours, there have been two earthquakes in Nepal. At 8:52 p.m. on Wednesday, the most recent 4.9-magnitude earthquake was registered in Nepal. Many people in Delhi fled their homes for safety as a result of the intense earthquakes that were felt there.

I NEVER FELT SUCH STRONG EARTHQUAKE TREMORS. I LEGIT THOUGHT SOME UNNATURAL PRESENCE IS SHAKING MY BED :( :o STRONG EARTHQUAKE IN FARIDABAD AND DELHI NCR. — prathimakumar (@prathimakumar30) November 8, 2022

More than 20,000 tweets were sent using the hashtag #earthquake within a half-hour following the earthquake. Others claimed that they had never experienced an earthquake of this magnitude. No reports of casualties or property damage have been made public as of yet.

