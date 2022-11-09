Amit Shah says, ‘In fight against terror, act against support system too’

Union home minister Amit Shah presided over a meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials from across the country on Wednesday to discuss cross-border terrorism, narcotics smuggling, terrorist financing, organised crime, cybercrime, and the use of drones from across the border, according to people familiar with the development.

During the six-hour meeting, which began at 11 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. in New Delhi, the home minister emphasised the importance of further strengthening the process of information sharing and improving liaison between state counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies.

‘Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country in New Delhi today and reviewed the internal security situation of the country. The meeting held extensive discussions on various issues related to national security including counter terrorism, threat from extremism, cyber security related issues, border related aspects and threats from cross border elements to the integrity and stability of the nation,’the ministry of home affairs (MHA) later said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the meeting, Shah emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring the country’s security and praised the IB, India’s domestic intelligence agency, for its ‘very important contribution in maintaining peace in the country since Independence, anonymously and without any expectations.’

‘Our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system; till we do not fight strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved,’ he said, he said, according to the statement.

He also stated that the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) must be controlled by dismantling its financial and logistical support system.