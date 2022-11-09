At least six killed in Nepal earthquake; Tremors felt across north India

New Delhi/Kathmandu: Strong tremors were felt across north India and parts of Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh along the Nepal border, killing at least six people and injuring five.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the 6.3-magnitude earthquake, which struck at 1.57 am, was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh. The region has been experiencing lower magnitude quakes for the last few days. Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhola Bhatta, the acting chief at the District Police Office in Doti, said that all the victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the earthquake.

The National Earthquake Monitoring Centre of Nepal said a 6.6-magnitude quake was recorded at 2.12 am. The epicentre was Doti district. Two moderate earthquakes preceded the stronger tremor that jolted western Nepal, a 5.7-magnitude tremor at 9.07 pm on Tuesday and a 4.1-magnitude one shortly after at 9.56 pm. The epicentre was the same, it said.

The tremors were felt across north India, including in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh as well as in Delhi and its suburbs of Gurugram and Ghaziabad. A 4.5 magnitude earthquake had struck Uttarakhand on November 6 with the epicenter 17 km east-southeast of Uttarkashi.