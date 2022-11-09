DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Authority in UAE warns about delay on 2 key roads

Nov 9, 2022, 07:06 pm IST

Dubai:  Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)  in Dubai has issued a alert about possible delay on 2 key roads in the emirate until November 10. RTA warned about delays in Al Mustaqbal and Al Zaa’beel 2nd Street during Gulfood Manufacturing. RTA advised drivers  to depart early and use the alternative routes to reach the event.

Gulfood Manufacturing (GFM) is  the region’s leading F&B processing and packaging event. More than 1,600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries participate in the event.

