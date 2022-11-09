Authority in UAE warns about delay on 2 key roads

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued a alert about possible delay on 2 key roads in the emirate until November 10. RTA warned about delays in Al Mustaqbal and Al Zaa’beel 2nd Street during Gulfood Manufacturing. RTA advised drivers to depart early and use the alternative routes to reach the event.

Gulfood Manufacturing (GFM) is the region’s leading F&B processing and packaging event. More than 1,600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries participate in the event.