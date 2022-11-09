Can ministers successfully communicate and take initiative in Parliament? PMO requests a response

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has requested answers to these questions in advance of the council of ministers meeting, which is scheduled for later this week and will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The questions range from effective communication to the proactive role of ministers in the Parliament.

In order to help ministers better understand governance-related issues, a series of deliberation sessions called Chintan Satra was held. The PMO has asked all of the ministers to respond regarding whether they have in general adhered to all 100 directives.

These instructions were broken down into six categories: individual effectiveness, ministry operation, targeted implementation, effective stakeholder engagement, effective communication, and proactive ministerial role in Parliament.

On November 10, 2021, in New Delhi, the fifth and final council of ministers meeting under the Chintan Satra project was held.

The PMO has requested that the ministers submit their overall impressions of how their teams and the ministry have handled implementing the directives. They were also asked to provide information regarding the tools, systems, and procedures they updated and implemented in their workplaces, as well as the shared resources and software that they used.

Before November 10, the ministers are required to respond.

According to a source, the prime minister is interested in knowing which ministers have conversations to foster consensus with MPs from different parties.