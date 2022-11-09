Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Mumbai: Gold price surged sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,880, higher by Rs 440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4735, up by Rs 55. In the last 2 days, the yellow metal suffered a decline of Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.25% or Rs 135 at Rs 51,500 per 10 gram. Silver futures shed 0.31% or Rs 190 at Rs 61,769 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was 0.1% down at $1,711.32 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,713.80. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $21.36,platinum rose 0.6% to $1,003.40 and palladium was steady at $1,920.40.