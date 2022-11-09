Congress will run in civic body elections using the slogan ‘My Clean Delhi’

With the slogan ‘My Clean Delhi,’ the Congress will run in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. According to the party, the top concerns for the 2022 elections will continue to be pollution and garbage mountains.

‘The MCD is regarded as the BJP’s most corrupt division. In addition, the AAP has done nothing in the past eight years to address rubbish mountains or air pollution. Delhi residents still recall the city’s splendour under the rule of the Congress party. We shall rename MCD to ‘My Clean Delhi’ in its entirety’ President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), Chaudhary Anil Kumar, stated.

As Punjab’s continued stubble burning goes unchecked, Delhi’s air quality remains in the ‘extremely poor’ category. On Tuesday, Delhi and the NCR’s average AQI stayed above 350, falling under the category of ‘extremely poor.’

‘While the AAP has been in power in Delhi for eight years and the BJP in the MCD for more than ten, respectively, they transformed Delhi into the world’s most polluted city, despite their claims to the contrary. When Congress takes office, Delhi will once again be as clean as it was under Sheila Dikshit’ said Kumar.

On Friday, the state electoral commission released the dates for Delhi’s elections for civic bodies. According to the state election commission’s schedule, voting will occur on December 4 in a single phase, and the results will be tallied on December 7.