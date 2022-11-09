DMK and allies ask the President to remove the governor of Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, the DMK claimed that the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which it leads, had petitioned President Droupadi Murmu to ‘sack’ Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, with whom the state’s ruling administration is at odds over a number of issues.

The ruling alliance highlighted several issues regarding the Governor, including the pending NEET bill, and stated that all of the activities were ‘unbecoming of the Governor’ in a lengthy memorandum dated November 2, 2022, and lodged with the office of the President in New Delhi. Members of Parliament from the SPA signed the petition.

‘It is clear that Thiru (Mr.) R N Ravi has betrayed his promise to uphold the law and the Constitution and to devote his life to the welfare of the Tamil Nadu people, which he made in accordance with Article 159. Far from it, he has been inciting racial animosity and poses a threat to the state’s peace and tranquilly. As a result of his behaviour and actions, Thiru R N Ravi has demonstrated that he is unfit to hold the constitutional office of Governor and should be fired right away’ In the nine-page memorandum, which was made public here, the MPs made their statements.

They also provided the Raj Bhavan with a list of active Assembly Bills, including one that would give the Governor, rather than the Chancellor, the authority to designate vice chancellors.