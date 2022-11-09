Drake and 21 Savage sued by Vogue magazine for using the magazine’s name in their album ‘Her Loss’ without permission

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by the publisher of Vogue magazine Condé Nast for using the magazine’s name without permission in their collaborative new album ‘Her Loss.’ According to Condé Nast, the album’s promotional campaign focused ‘entirely’ on the unauthorised use of Vogue trademarks.

‘This is not true. None of it has been approved by Conde Nast,’ the company stated in a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday. A counterfeit representation of an issue of the magazine was also alleged in the complaint.

Condé Nast is suing for $4 million in monetary damages. The complaint further said that the promotion involving Vogue trademarks caused confusion in the public and even in the media who were led to believe Drake and 21 Savage were going to be cover stars of Vogue’s upcoming issue.

Condé Nast stated that it attempted to contact both Drake and 21 Savage regarding the use of Vogue’s name, but that ‘defendants’ flippant disregard for Condé Nast’s rights has left it with no choice but to commence this action.’

On November 4, ‘Her Loss’ was released. Travis Scott makes an appearance on the song ‘Pussy & Millions.’ Despite all of the promotion and marketing, the album has not been well received by critics, with the majority of reviews being mixed.