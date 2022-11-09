Gulf country extends validity of single entry visit visas

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia extended the period of stay for single entry visit visas. The validity of single entry visit visas is extended to 3 months. The Council of Ministers in the country announced this new decision.

The validity of transit visa is also extended. Transit visa holders can now stay up to 96 hours without any extra charges and the validity is for 3 months.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

The Cabinet decision will be applicable to the single entry of visit visas for all purposes. At present, single-entry family visit visas are valid for 30 days, whilst multiple-entry visas are valid for 90 days.