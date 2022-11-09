IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched new air tour package. The package will cover one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh and city of Hyderabad, including the famous Ramoji Film City. The for 4 nights and 5 days tour will begin from Lucknow on November 23.

The package will cost Rs 31,050 per person on triple occupancy. The package will cost Rs 32,500 and Rs 37,000 respectively for double and single occupancy. For a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed, there is a charge of Rs 24,200 and for a child younger than 4 years without a bed, it will cost Rs 24,100. The cost include accommodation and food.

Travellers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.