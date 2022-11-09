Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon cast together in ‘The Crew’ produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon have all been cast in the film ‘The Crew,’ which will be produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor. In 2018, the two producers backed another female-centric project, ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar.

‘The Crew,’ directed by Rajesh Krishnan, will focus on the hectic, struggling airline industry.

Announcing her association with the project, Tabu wrote in an Instagram post, ‘Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Shoot begins February 2023.’

Earlier on Tuesday, Rhea Kapoor teased her followers on Instagram with an update about the project and she wrote, ‘Its been three years, we’ve missed you. But I think all this time was worth it. Can’t wait to tell stories again. Something is coming.’

Kareena Kapoor did tell news agency PTI earlier this year that she is reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a film, but it is not the sequel to ‘Veere Di Wedding.’ ‘I’m working on a film with Rhea. This isn’t Veere 2. It is the story of three women. It will be slightly different. It’s a really cool and entertaining story,’ Kareena stated.