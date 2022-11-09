Mahzooz Draw: 23 lucky participants share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 23 lucky participants shared the second prize of 1 million UAE dirhams in the 101st Mahzooz weekly draw. They will take home Dh43,478 each. They matched 4 out of 5 numbers.

3 expats Anas from the UK, Muhammad from Pakistan, and Qadeer from India won Dh100,000 each. The total number of winners this week is 1404. The total prize money won at this week’s draw is Dh1.7 million. But the limited time top prize of Dh20 million is still waiting to be claimed.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.