Man distributes CV with ‘chocolate’; Internet reacts!

After struggling to find employment, a guy called Nawar Moukhalati in Dubai decided to pass out his CV and a chocolate bar to strangers at traffic lights. Is this a convincing strategy or not? Well, the netizen thought it was a novel strategy. A chocolate bar and a message with his contact information were sent with the printed hard copy résumé. The note reads, ‘If you can assist me in finding work, I will be very appreciative. I send you best wishes for a lovely day filled with love and joy’.

Nawar Moukhalati was reportedly seen handing out his CV and a little chocolate bar to passersby at traffic lights in Dubai Marina, according to the Lovin Dubai article. Nawar formatted his resume properly; it opened with a professional overview, followed by sections on his professional experience and credentials. He holds a business degree from Al Zarqa University and speaks both Arabic and English, as stated on his résumé. He has years of sales expertise and has worked in sales at several offices. On his LinkedIn profile, Moukhalati made a post about it, saying, ‘After I failed to get job on Linkedin, I started distributing my CV on the signals Dubai’.

Netizens laud Nawar

The internet community has commended, supported, and highlighted Nawar’s resume post. A company in the UAE that could be seeking for someone as creative as Nawar was mentioned by one of the LinkedIn members. Additionally, the user congratulated him for being a great marketer. A second LinkedIn member requested assistance in finding employment, while another stated ,’Believe in one thing. Nothing is permanent. If you have a bad time now it will not gonna stay long. Hence, A nice opportunity is waiting for you ahead. You are just near. Wish you good luck’.