Man from UP is attacked by monkeys, falls from terrace, and dies

In Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, a 40-year-old man was killed on Tuesday morning after he was assaulted by a group of monkeys and fell to death from the roof of his home.

A resident of Naibasti by the name of Ashish Jain, was attacked by a group of monkeys while working on the second story of his home.

He tripped (foot slid) and fell from the second level while trying to save himself, injured his head severely. Ashish was taken to the hospital in a critical condition but later passed away.

The locals reported that despite numerous notifications to the municipal corporation, no strategy has been established to capture the monkeys that frequently attack and hurt people.

Adarsh Nagar, Hanuman Ganj, Nai Basti, Mahavir Nagar, Suhag Nagar, Kotla Mohalla, Gadhia, Chandwar Gate, Jalesar Road, Kotla Road, and Vibhav Nagar are notable locations where monkeys congregate in large numbers.