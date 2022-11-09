Man sued by Michael Jackson’s estate for robbery, illegal possession of singer’s land

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing a man named Jeffree Phillips, who is said to be engaged to one of the singer’s siblings. According to court documents, Michael Jackson’s estate is attempting to reclaim $1 million in property that the man took over after the singer’s death.

Michael Jackson’s estate is attempting to prevent the sale of the late singer’s property and wants it all returned. This is a private and personal property from the singer’s Carolwood residence.

Phillips is also accused of stealing hard drives, laptops, iPods CDs, and DVDs containing non-public performances and unreleased concert footage. The value of this alone is estimated to be at least $500,000.

The estate also claims that Phillips profited from the sale of Michael’s handwritten notes containing song lyrics snippets, PCs, cassette tapes, a photo album with MJ on the cover, a black bag with a skull on it, framed record awards and a Michael Jackson Puppet.

Phillips is reportedly engaged to one of Michael Jackson’s siblings. He began staying at the estate shortly after Michael Jackson’s death on June 25, 2009. This is when he obtained all of these items.