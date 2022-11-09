Man throws ‘eggs’ at King Charles and Queen Camilla! VIDEO

An egg was hurled at King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla as they attended an engagement in northern England on Wednesday, and a man was taken into custody. As they arrived in York for a customary ceremony, the British king and his wife were close by when the egg fell. They didn’t seem to be affected by the event.

The way King Charles did not even break a sweat over that man throwing egg is the prize for me.??The Royal family is made of stronger stuff than politicians, thats for sure. There will always be one ?, So ?

pic.twitter.com/aKcbuWYtm4 — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) November 9, 2022

The protester, who was yelling slogans, was quickly apprehended by police. Currently on a two-day tour of northern England is King Charles, who ascended to the throne in September following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth.