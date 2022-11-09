On his final day in office, CJI UU Lalit bent down at the SC stairs and carried out a statue of a deity with him

Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit visited the Supreme Court grounds on the final day of his 74-day term, bowed down the steps, and removed the deity’s statue from the office.

He went to court with his wife and son and daughter in law. After giving his support personnel and other individuals who had assisted him throughout his stay a tour of the SC facilities, CJI Lalit expressed gratitude.

Justice Lalit reportedly told his staff that with their assistance, he could fulfil all of his prior promises as the CJI, according to individuals close to him.

His humility, in the opinion of those who knew him, will be sorely missed. Additionally, he had yesterday’s Supreme Court officials photograph him.

Justice DY Chandrachud, who would succeed Justice Lalit as the 50th Chief Justice of India on today, took up the mantle.