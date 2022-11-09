Report: ‘Rings of Power’ season 1 production caused adverse environmental impact in New Zealand

The Amazon fantasy series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has landed among hot debates after a report revealed that the production of season 1 had a significant negative impact on New Zealand’s ecology and environment.

According to a Guardian report, workers involved with ‘Rings of Power’ and other big-budget productions in the country said that film and TV studios leave behind massive amounts of garbage and emissions, and the island nation’s government may be tolerating violations that are harmful to the country’s fragile ecosystems.

Because of its natural beauty and pristine, untouched landscapes, New Zealand is one of the world’s most popular destinations for fantasy film productions.

However, that beauty clearly has turned out to be both a boon and a bane.

The report cited internal communications from the ‘Rings of Power’ sustainability team, and one memo revealed that season 1’s production produced 14,387 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which the Guardian reported is five times more than a typical tentpole film.

Due to financial constraints, ‘Rings of Power’ will begin filming in the United Kingdom in season 2.