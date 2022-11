Several trains diverted, cancelled as goods train derails

Rajahmundry: Around 9 trains were cancelled and several other trains were diverted and rescheduled as a goods train derailed near Rajahmundry railway station in Andhra Pradesh early Wednesday. The Goods train was going from Chennai to Kolkata. The 16th wagon of the train derailed near Rajahmundry yard.

Trains which were cancelled are: Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Guntur-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Guntur, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Kakinada Port-Vijayawada Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Guntur, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Guntur-Vijayawada.

Kakinada Port-Vijayawada train, that runs between Kakinada town and Vijayawada and Vijayawada-Rajahmundry train , running between Tadepalligudem and Rajahmundry, have been partially cancelled. Vijayawada-Lingampalli train has been rescheduled by 2 hours.