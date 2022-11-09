‘To serve the nation is my priority, we’ll protect all the citizens’: CJI Chandrachud assures after taking oath

New Delhi: Soon after taking oath as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, D Y Chandrachud assured that he would protect all Indians and that serving the nation was his priority. Chandrachud also paid tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament after taking the oath.

Talking to the reporters, CJI said, ‘To serve the nation is my priority. We’ll protect all the citizens of India, be it in terms of technology or registry reforms, or judicial reforms’. He was sworn in as Chief Justice of India after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was demitted from office. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice DY Chandrachud at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud succeeds Chief Justice UU Lalit who retired on November 9. The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday has become the 50th head of the Judiciary of the country. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.