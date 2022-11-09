Ukraine’s Zelensky extends ‘olive branch’ to Putin, but with conditions!

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, stated that he is prepared for ‘real peace negotiations’ with Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, but he set down a number of requirements. He changed his position after the West pushed the Ukrainian president to start talking to Putin about finding a long-term resolution to the crisis.

Among the demands made by Zelensky are the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over its lands, the guarantee of devastation compensation, and the prosecution of war criminals. The likelihood of the discussions happening is very low because it is thought that Russia would not adhere to the preconditions outlined by the Ukrainian leader.

The military support from the West has allowed Kyiv to make considerable strides on the battlefield in recent months. Following the attack on the bridge in the Crimea, which Russia said was carried out by Ukrainian forces, it too has stepped up its attacks.

Zelensky has been urged by US officials to meet with Putin because they are concerned that without an end to the war, popular support for the country’s military operations may decline. During a recent trip to Kyiv, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan promised Ukraine his ‘unwavering and unrelenting’ support.

‘We fully plan to guarantee that the resources are there as necessary and that we’ll get votes from both sides of the aisle to make that happen,’ Sullivan said to reporters during a briefing at the Ukrainian presidential administration. While analysts and surveys predict the Grand Old Party will win control of the US Congress, there have been calls from some Republicans to reduce military assistance to Kiev.