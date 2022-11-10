2 Bangladeshi cattle smugglers shot dead by BSF

Kolkata: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead 2 Bangladeshi cattle smugglers in Kaimari in Coochbehar in West Bengal. BSF claimed that the cattle smugglers resorted to abusing and heavy stone-pelting on the BSF troops. To save their lives, the BSF personnel attacked the smugglers and in the gun firing 2 smugglers were killed and other fled the scene.

‘On 9th Nov 2022 alert, BSF troops deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh international border observed suspicious movement of 15-20 miscreants on Bangladesh side of the border fencing, who had illegally and willfully violated the sanctity of IB and were trying to smuggle cattle heads by erecting cantilever (Jhula) with the help of their Indian associates. Alert BSF Jawans challenged them to stop their unwarranted activities and return to Bangladesh territory. However Bangladeshi miscreants did not pay any heed to repeated verbal warnings,’ the BSF statement said.