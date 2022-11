Ajman: The Ajman Police have announced 50% discount on traffic fines. The discount scheme is applicable from November 21, 2022 till January 6, 2024. Traffic fines imposed on violations committed before November 10 will be reduced.

The fines can be paid via service centres, Ministry of Interior or Ajman Police app and Sahl smart kiosks.

Fines that are not included in the scheme are: