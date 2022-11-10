Actress Jennifer Aniston opens up about her struggle with getting pregnant and IVF treatment

In a candid interview, Jennifer Aniston discussed her struggle with infertility and IVF treatment for the first time.

For years, rumours circulated that Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced because she preferred her career to starting a family with the actor. In a recent interview with Allure magazine, Aniston denied the reports and stated that she did try to get pregnant and that it was a ‘challenging road for me, the baby-making road.’

‘All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard,’ she noted. ‘I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.’

Aniston stated that the assumptions surrounding the cause of her divorce from Pitt in 2005 were upsetting.

‘It was absolute lies,’ said Aniston about the ‘narrative that I was just selfish… I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.’

Aniston did not specify the years she tried for IVF and instead stated that she had treatment ‘several years ago.’ The ‘Friends’ star stated that at the age of 53, she has no regrets about how her life has turned out.