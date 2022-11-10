After IT raid, ex-BSP MLA’s company surrendered Rs 100 crore undeclared income

Following an Income Tax raid at the residence and office of former BSP MLA from Agra, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutto’s meat exporter firm, HMA group, on Wednesday disclosed Rs 100 crore in undeclared income.

The raid lasted 88 hours and took place in 35 locations across 12 cities in five Indian states, involving over 180 income tax officers, paramilitary forces, and other security personnel.

This is the Income Tax Department’s second largest recovery in Agra in recent years. Four years ago, a raid on the Agra-based BNR Group yielded Rs 101 crore in uncleared income.

According to an Agra-based senior officer, the HMA group is India’s third largest meat exporter, with a turnover of over Rs 2000 crore and an export network spanning 40 countries.