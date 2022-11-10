Asian Boxing Championships: India’s Lovlina Borgohain, Alfiya Pathan, Minakshi and Parveen enter finals

Amman: In boxing, India’s Lovlina Borgohain, Alfiya Pathan, Minakshi and Parveen have entered the finals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships at Amman in Jordan.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina defeated Seong Suyeon of South Korea by ‘ 5:0’ in the 75 kg semi-finals. Lovlina will face Ruzmetova Sokhiba in the finals. Elorda Cup champion Alfiya defeated 2016 World Champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan by ‘5:0’ in the 81 plus kg semi-finals. Alfiya will face Islam Husaili of Jordan in the final.

Also Read: 2 Bangladeshi cattle smugglers shot dead by BSF

In the 52kg category, Minakshi defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia by ‘5-0’. World championship bronze medallist Parveen won against Uranbileg Shinetsetseg of Mongolia by ‘5-0’ in the 63 kg semifinals.

India’s total medal count stands at 12 in this year’s edition of the prestigious tournament, which is the third highest among all competing nations. More than 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations are participating in the event.