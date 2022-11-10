Audi unveils all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV: Features

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Audi unveiled all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV. The German company will also launch a Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron. The SUV version is likely to be launched in India by mid of 2023.

The entry-level all-electric SUV is equipped with a 95kWh battery pack. It is powered by a couple of electric motors and delivers 337 bhp and 664 Nm. The e-SUV gets a drive range of 450 km on single charge with a top speed of 200 kmph. It has a low drag coefficient of 0.26 cw.

The battery can be charged from 10 to 80%in just 31-minutes at a DC charging station. The electric SUV can also be charged by the help of a 11kW AC charger. The company is offering an optional AC charging upgrade of up to 22kW.

The new SUV measures 4,915 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width, and 1,633 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,928 mm and boot capacity of 569 litres. It features Electronic stability control (ESC), Remote park assist plus, Digital Matrix LED headlights, 10.1-inch display, MMI touch response operating system with voice control, 40 driver assistance systems with up to 5 radar sensors, 5 cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors and Audi virtual cockpit with full HD resolution.