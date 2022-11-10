BJP North Bengal MP says, BJP wants smaller states for better administration

The Bharatiya Janata Party sought clarification on Wednesday on the TMC’s allegations that the saffron party was attempting to divide Bengal. Jayanta Roy, the BJP’s Jalpaiguri MP, stated that the BJP supported the creation of smaller Union territories or states for ‘better adminitration.’

His clarification came after the TMC slammed the BJP over Cooch Behar BJP leader Anant Rai Maharaj’s remarks that creating a new Union territory in Bengal is only a matter of time. ‘As a party, we haven’t decided anything,’ Roy said. The BJP, on the other hand, has long advocated for the formation of smaller states or union territories. It is necessary for consistent development. Smaller states have better governance. For better administration, Jharkhand was separated from Bihar, and Chattisgarh was separated from MP.

Despite the fact that senior BJP leaders and MPs, including Locket Chatterjee, had stated that Bengal would not be divided, the TMC questioned the BJP’s position following Maharaj’s statement.

Previously, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh had asked the Bengal BJP to clarify its position on the establishment of a Union territory in West Bengal. ‘I request that all BJP MPs clarify their position on West Bengal’s division,’ Ghosh said.