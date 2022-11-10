Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: price of gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Yesterday price of sovereign gold surged by Rs 440 per 8 gram. Gold is trading today at Rs 37,880 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally higher by 0.11% or Rs 55 at Rs 51,561 per 10 gram. Silver futures dropped by 0.32% or Rs 199 at Rs 61,362 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,706.76 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,709.80. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $21.06, platinum climbed 0.1% to $986.07 and palladium was down 0.1% at $1,862.62.