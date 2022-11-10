Deepika Padukone teased a surprise for her fans with a new video as she completes 15 years in the film industry

Deepika Padukone celebrated 15 years in the Indian film industry with a new Instagram video in which she teased a surprise for her fans.

Deepika did not reveal much, but she did post a video of herself looking straight at the camera as the text ‘It’s Time to Look East’ appeared. The video was captioned #StayTuned,’ which left her fans wondering if the superstar was simply hinting at her next project.

Most of her fans are speculating whether the post is a film announcement commemorating her 15th year in the film industry or a brand representation, given that Deepika Padukone is India’s biggest global brand ambassador.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om,’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. She has since appeared in a number of blockbuster films, including ‘Piku,’ ‘Chennai Express,’ ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani.’

While details are currently unknown, all eyes are on the superstar’s feed as we wait for the big reveal!