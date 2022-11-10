Dubai announces full calendar of events, festivals and super sales for next year

Dubai: The full calendar of festivals, events and super sales to be held in Dubai next year was released. The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) released its 2023 Retail Calendar. As per the calendar, 16 festivals including super sales and mega shopping promotions will be held next year.

Here is the full list:

Dubai Shopping Festival (December 15, 2022 – January 29, 2023):

Chinese New Year (20 January – 29 January 2023):

Spring/Summer Collection Launch:

Ramadan in Dubai and Eid Al Fitr in Dubai (23 March – 27 April 2023)

Dubai Food Festival (28 April – 7 May 2023)

3-Day Super Sale

Eid Al Adha in Dubai (29 June – 9 July 2023)

Dubai Summer Surprises (29 July – 3 September 2023)

Dubai Summer Surprises Final Sale

Back to School (7 August – 3 September 2023)

Fall/Winter Collection Launch

Dubai Home Festival (13 October – 27 October 2023)

Dubai Fitness Challenge (28 October – 26 November 2023)

Diwali in Dubai (3 November – 16 November 2023)

UAE National Day (1 December – 3 December 2023)

