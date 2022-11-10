FIFA World Cup 2022: France announces 25-men squad

Paris: France have announced 25-member squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. France is the defending world champion. 11 members of the 2018 title-winning squad, including captain Hugo Lloris and reserve goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, along with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are included in the team.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Rennes/FRA), Alphonse Areola (West Ham United/ENG)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich/GER), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/GER), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Raphael Varane (Manchester United/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Also Read; Asian Boxing Championships: India’s Lovlina Borgohain, Alfiya Pathan, Minakshi and Parveen enter finals

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/ITA), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid/ESP), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/ESP), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan/ITA), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig/GER)

France’s World Cup group stage fixtures

France vs Australia – November 23, 12:30 AM IST

France vs Denmark – November 26, 9:30 PM IST

Tunisia vs France – November 30, 8:30 PM IST