FIFA World Cup 2022: Oman Air announces special fares

Muscat: National air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced special fares for football fans during FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. All GCC nationals and residents can purchase the specially priced tickets at just OMR 149 for Economy Class and OMR 309 for Business Class.

Oman Air had earlier launched ‘Match Day Shuttle Flights’ via Muscat at just OMR 49 return. These flights will operate between Muscat and Doha from 21st November to 3rd December 2022.

To book flight tickets all passengers must have a valid Hayya Card and a match ticket. Details are provided at www.omanair.com.