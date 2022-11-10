Governor Arif Muhammad khan removed from post of chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam University

The Kerala government amended the rules of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university on Thursday to remove the Governor as Chancellor, a position that will now be filled by an eminent person in the field of art and culture.

The LDF government of Pinarayi Vijayan issued an order amending the rules and regulations of the deemed university of art and culture. According to the website of Kerala Kalamandalam, Khan is currently chancellor.

The development comes amid the government’s ongoing dispute with Khan over the operation of universities in the state, including the appointment of vice-chancellors, and its announcement that it will issue an ordinance to replace him at the helm of varsities in Kerala with eminent academicians.