In Chhattisgarh rice supply scam, bureaucrat claims harassment, injustice

Anil Tuteja, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer named in Chhattisgarh’s PDS scam, stated in a letter to former Chief Minister and BJP vice president Raman Singh that he is being forced to face a trial based on ‘baseless and imaginary’ allegations.

‘Your government rejected the main allegations of non-standard rice collection and loss of Rs 5 crore during my tenure and gave me a clean chit. Ironically, on the basis of the allegations told by your government to be baseless and imaginary, I am compelled to face trial,’ the letter reads.

‘In the media, you constantly call me the accused of the Nagarik Apoorti Nigam (NAN) scam and accuse me of scams which are imaginary and only politically motivated. Even today I am facing a trial of such charges in which there was no allegation,’ he wrote.

‘I was a joint secretary during your tenure in 2015, and I am still working in the same position today. Four junior officers have also been promoted to the position of secretary,’ he said.

‘I strongly urge you to spare me the trouble of taking action against the current government, protecting me, and refraining from making baseless allegations such as posting at important positions. I’ve already been subjected to a great deal of harassment and injustice,’ he concluded.