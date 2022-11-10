Indian Railways cancels 134 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 134 trains scheduled to depart today. The national transporter also changed origin station of 24 trains, rescheduled 14 trains and shortly-terminated 22 trains.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement