IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced special tour package for devotees. The new tour package will cover Varanasi and Nepal.

The5-day and 4-night special tour package will start from Varanasi. It will cover Kathmandu, Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Durbar Square, Manakamana Temple in Pokhara, Vindhyavasini Temple, and Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave. This tour package will be operated from December 19 to December 23.

The air tour package costs Rs 38,200 per passenger. It will cost Rs 30,300 per person for double occupancy and Rs 29,000 per passenger for triple occupancy. For a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed, the package is Rs 28,900 and for a child of 2 to 11 years without a bed facility is Rs 21,000.

Interested passengers can book the tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com online. Booking of the tickets can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices, and any other Regional Offices.