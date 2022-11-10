Mamata Banerjee says, Arms, cash entering Bengal from Bihar, northeast

Arms and cash are being brought into Bengal in VIP cars, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also claims that a few will start communal riots in the state in December. Banerjee was speaking at a district administrative meeting in Nadia.

‘People are smuggling arms into Bengal in VIP cars. We will have to stop this. These people are not from Bengal. We will have to be extra cautious. You have to be alert about communal riots from now on. A few have planned communal dhamaka – meaning riots – from December and have already started it in Karnataka. So please be alert. This is Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s land. A peaceful path is the only way,’ she said.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that arms from Bihar are being brought in for Rs 1,000. ‘They are also coming from the northeast. Please increase vigil,’ she said.

Abu Taher, a Trinamool Congress MP from Murshidabad who attended the meeting, claimed that a new trend has emerged: as elections approach, some people attempt to communalize every minor issue.

‘They have planned for this, so you will have to break the planning. This is your challenge. Bengal can do this. For that you have to increase check points and you will have to ensure that VIP cars do not smuggle arms,’ the chief minister said.

Bengal is preparing for the critical panchayat election early next year, with parties already campaigning for it.