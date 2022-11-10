Sex drive can be increased naturally by following these lifestyle changes

Sex has many health and beauty benefits. Several studies revealed that some people lost interest in sex. According to a survey conducted by Medical News Today, 43% of women have lost interest in sex. Experts claim that lifestyle changes can naturally increase sex drive.

Drinking alcohol can cause a decrease in sex drive (libido). It can also reduce testosterone levels. A 2022 study conducted among 104 men with alcohol use found that 88.5% showed improvement in erectile dysfunction after 3 months of not using alcohol.

Trans fats found in fried foods are known to significantly reduce libido. Adverse effects of consuming these trans-fatty acids include increased levels of abnormal sperm production in men. Fried foods have been shown to reduce sex drive.

Excess use of salt and sugar also reduce sex drive. Insulin changes caused by sugar consumption are associated with lower libido. High blood pressure associated with sodium intake is also associated with low sex drive.

Studies show that smoking reduces sexual arousal, appetite, and satisfaction in the bedroom. Smoking can harm testosterone levels in both men and women. Smoking increases the amount of carbon monoxide in a person’s body, which reduces the production of testosterone and decreases the sex drive.