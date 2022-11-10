Student throws eggs at King Charles during York visit; Detained | Watch

London: British police informed that a young man was detained on Wednesday, after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple. The 23-year-old was heard to shout ‘this country was built on the blood of slaves’ as he was restrained. The man, a University of York student, was held on suspicion of a public order offence and remains in custody. People in the crowd started chanting ‘God save the King’ and ‘shame on you’ at the demonstrator.

The royal couple were being welcomed by city leaders in York when several eggs were thrown at them as the protester booed the pair. Charles continued shaking hands with dignitaries including the Lord Mayor as the eggs flew in his direction, pausing briefly to look at the cracked shells on the ground. The eggs missed the King and Queen Consort and they were ushered away.

A protester has thrown eggs at the UK’s King Charles during a tour of the city of York in England ?? pic.twitter.com/nKq3ZHn7Kh — Sim Lukako (@SLukako) November 9, 2022

"I'm with all victims of slavery, colonialism, and imperialism… those eggs are the only justice those people will see… for all the people who died so that man could wear a crown." – The man arrested for throwing eggs at King Charles pic.twitter.com/WMgKClDGRx — Somalia (@kingofSomaliaa) November 9, 2022

Several officers were seen restraining a man on the ground behind temporary fencing set up for the King’s visit. The King and Queen Consort had visited York to unveil a statue of Her Majesty at York Minster, the first to be installed since her death. The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said the incident had not put the royal couple off meeting the public.