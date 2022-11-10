The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher to be auctioned next week in Geneva

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari, which he drove to five race victories during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula One season, will be auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby’s announced on Friday.

According to the sellers, the red ‘Chassis 229’ Ferrari raced by German world champion Schumacher could fetch up to $9.4 million.

‘It’s … special because this car is one of the only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and especially with one of the most skilled driver of his generation, Michael Schumacher,’ said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby’s sales.

He said the target market were race course buyers, since the car is ‘track-ready’, as well as art collectors.

Sotheby’s is also offering eight rare ‘Fancy Blue’ diamonds worth over $70 million. According to Sotheby’s, this is the highest possible colour grading for blue diamonds and is awarded to less than 1% of blue diamonds submitted to the Gemological Institute of America.

‘It is extremely rare and to have a collection of eight it is super exciting,’ said jewellery specialist at Sotheby’s Geneva, Marie-Cécile Cisamolo. The diamonds will be offered at auction in Geneva, New York and Hong Kong and the first one will be offered in the Swiss city on Nov. 9.