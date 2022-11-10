These are the common sexual fetishes

Sexual fetishism means sexual attraction to a non-living object or a body part that is not the genitals. The object that arouses sexual interest is called ‘ the fetish’ and the person who has a fetish for that object is a fetishist.

According to a study, the most common fetishes involve body parts, such as feet, or body features, such as obesity, piercings, or tattoos. The feet are by far the most common.

Here are some common sexual fetishes:

1.Necrophilia: This is sexual attraction to corpses.

2. Coprophilia: This is sexual attraction to faeces. Poop really arouses some people.

3. Frotteurism: Sexual arousal to touching a stranger surreptitiously in a crowded place.

4. Lithophilia: Sexual arousal to stone and gravel.

5. Actirasty: Sexual arousal to the sun’s rays.

6. Xylophilia: Sexual arousal to wood.

7. Gerontophilia: Sexual arousal to the elderly.

8. Agalmatophilia: Sexual arousal to statues.

9. Formicophilia: Sexual arousal to insects.

10. Stygiophilia: Sexual arousal to the thought of hellfire and damnation..

11. Cuckolding: This is a fetish where a partner is eager to watch their partner have sex with a third person, right in front of them.

12. Pregnancy: Some people get very aroused seeing a pregnant woman and they look forward to having sex with a pregnant woman.

13. Whips and chains: Some people get very excited at the mention of BDSM. The mixing pain with pleasure is what gets them aroused.

14. Hands and feet: Some people are very attracted to one’s arms, hands or feet.

15. Electrostimulation: Some people feel sexually pleasured when a small amount of electric shock runs through their body.