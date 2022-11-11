7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes; Urgent tsunami advisory is now in force!

According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck the sea about 207 km (128.6 miles) east of Neiafu, Tonga. American Samoa received a tsunami advisory (PTWC) within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, along the beaches of Niue and Tonga, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. The possibility of dangerous tsunami waves from the earthquake was also mentioned.

The USGS estimates that the earthquake was 10 kilometres deep. Tonga’s meteorological office warned residents to go inland. ‘Due to a significant earthquake that was felt in the Kingdom tonight, a tsunami warning is currently in effect for the entirety of Tonga. Please proceed immediately inland till further notice’, the agency stated on its Facebook page.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption, which also interfered with communications in the country of around 105,000 people in the South Pacific, caused a tsunami in January. At least three people died. Seismic activity occurs often in the region of Tonga, a country with a population of about 100,000 people spread among 171 islands.