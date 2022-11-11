Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapses to death during workout

Mumbai: Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is no more. As per reports, the 46-year-old actor collapsed to death, while working out at a gym on Friday. He was 46.

Confirming the news of his demise, singer-actor Suyyash Rai took to Instagram and wrote, ‘Gone too soon. Numb’. Actor Kishwer Merchant also paid her condolences. ‘Kya bolu main… this is shocking, numbing and just too said!! Will never forget your loving hugs and warm smiles. RIP Anand prayers and strength to the family’, she wrote on Instagram.

After learning about the unfortunate news, Gautam Rode tweeted, ‘Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth’s passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti’.

Siddhaanth had acted in TV serials like ‘Kkusum’, ‘Krishna Arjun’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. Last he played the role of Major Param Shergill in ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’. He is survived by his wife and two children. Siddhaanth was earlier married to Ira, whom he divorced in 2015. He then tied the knot with Alesia in 2017. He had a daughter from his first marriage, while Alesia had a son from her previous marriage.