Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren says, not afraid of ED or CBI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been mired in controversy since the BJP sought his removal as an MLA for his involvement in an office-of-profit case, has stated that he is not afraid of the Enforcement Directorate or the CBI.

The statement comes after the ED summoned Soren to appear in Ranchi on November 17 for questioning in connection with alleged illegal mining in the state.

Soren said of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, ‘They can arrest me like they did with a leader in Maharashtra, but they can’t get him convicted.’ Raut was granted bail in connection with a money-laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

Soren accused the BJP of ‘misusing the agencies’ and stated that he would be able to defeat the BJP politically even from prison.

This isn’t the first time Soren has said something like this. On November 3, when he was supposed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for a hearing in Ranchi, he skipped the meeting and went to speak to a group of his employees. In the same gathering, he dared the ED and the CBI to arrest him rather than summon him for questioning if he had committed such a heinous crime.

Soren defended himself after ignoring the ED summons, claiming that he was given only a day to respond to the summons and that he had prior commitments as the state’s Chief Minister.