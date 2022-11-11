Paramount announces release dates of its upcoming projects: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’

The studio announced the release dates for its upcoming projects, which include ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘SpongeBob SquarePants.’

These two are scheduled for release in 2025. ‘SpongeBob’ will premiere on May 23, 2025, while ‘Avatar’ will be released on October 10, 2025.

Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation are producing the ‘SpongeBob’ film. Nickelodeon Animation, Paramount Animation, and Avatar Studios collaborate on the film ‘Avatar.’

At the moment, Paramount and Nickelodeon are developing not one, but three standalone ‘Avatar’ films. The 2025 film is the first to be given a release date, with no other information available other than the fact that it is a ‘untitled Aang Avatar film.’ Lauren Montgomery is directing the film, which is produced by Konietzko, DiMartino and Eric Coleman.

The shows follow the adventures of the mystical Avatar, a person who possesses the ability to master all four elements of nature: air, water, earth, and fire. The original series starred Avatar Aang, who, along with his friends Katara, Sokka and Toph, had to learn to master the elements in order to defeat the evil Fire Nation.

‘SpongeBob’ is all about the yellow sponge and his exploits. The last film based on the character was released in 2021.